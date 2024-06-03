OU Baseball: Jett Lodes Fuels Oklahoma to Victory, Pushes Sooners Within One Game of Super Regionals
NORMAN — To stave off elimination, unlikely heroes must emerge.
Enter Jett Lodes.
The senior right-hander had made 16 appearances entering the weekend, pitching a total of 23 innings for the Sooners.
In Sunday’s second contest, a Regional Final against the UConn Huskies, OU coach Skip Johnson gave Lodes the ball in relief of starter Brendan Girton.
He inherited one baserunner in the second inning and allowed him to score before bearing down to throw the best game of his career.
The Yukon, OK, product struck out a career-best seven batters in the longest outing of his career.
Lodes held off UConn long enough for Scott Mudler to rocket a single through the right side, putting OU on top for the first time in the top of the eighth inning.
Bryce Madron plated another two runs with a two-out double, sending the late night crowd at L Dale Mitchell Park into a frenzy.
The Sooners harnessed the momentum to close out a 6-4 win, forcing a do-or-die game against the Huskies on Monday.
"It was a good day for the Sooners," Johnson said after the win. "... (Lodes) did something that a lot of people don’t do and he knows now he can do anything he wants to do. He’s just got to put his mind to it and compete."
Lodes didn't know at what point he'd get called into action on Sunday, but he made the most of potentially his last appearance in front of the home fans in Norman.
"It’s unreal. It’s good to be out there just having my guys behind my back," he said. "... Love it out there. Great atmosphere and I can’t complain."
Oklahoma (40-20) had already avoided elimination against Duke before taking on the Huskies (34-24) on Sunday night.
With the available arms dwindling, Johnson started Girton on the bump, but the OU right-hander gave up a home run to Caleb Shpur in the first at-bat in the bottom of the first.
The Huskies added another courtesy of a Luke Broadhurst single, but Girton rung up a strikeout with the bases juiced to limit the damage.
Oklahoma’s offense had Girton’s back in the second.
Mudler chipped in his first RBI of the game via a single in the second inning, but John Spikerman flew out to strand a pair.
Girton’s leadoff walk in the second signaled the end of his day, and it became the only run Lodes would allow until the eighth.
"(Lodes) did a great job of picking up Girton," Johnson said. "Girton went out there and did the best he could. It’s all we asked of him to give us an effort."
In the third, Michael Snyder battled through four foul balls before delivering for his team.
He finally straightened the ball out, crushing a two-run shot to left to level the game at 3-3.
"It was really big for his confidence, for everyone else’s confidence in the dugout," Johnson said.
Snyder's bomb seemed to steady Lodes, too, who only allowed one hit until the eighth inning after Synder tied the contest back up.
"Putting up runs makes it a lot easier to pitch," Lodes said. "So appreciate Synder for getting a tie ballgame and then some big hits late."
The Sooners were then gifted a pair of baserunners courtesy of a walk and a hit batter, but Kendall Pettis grounded into a double-play to stall the rally.
Back on level terms, Lodes locked down the middle portion of the game.
The Huskies registered just one hit across the third, fourth and fifth innings.
With the early deficit in the rearview, Oklahoma’s offense got back to work in the sixth.
A pair of walks drawn by Kendall Pettis and Scott Mudler loaded the bases and Spikerman stepped back in with two outs.
The OU star couldn’t connect for his first hit of the game, however.
He bounced back up the middle, an easy play for UConn shortstop Paul Tammaro, to strand the Oklahoma trio.
Johnson’s Sooners finally cashed in on their chances in the eighth.
First Mudler added a second RBI-single before Madron appeared to drive three runs in with a two-out double.
OU freshman pinch-hitter Isaiah Lane was deemed to have missed third base, however, ending the inning but the Sooners took a 6-3 lead into the bottom half of the inning.
Lodes dropped a popup in foul territory, and Tyler Minick ensured that error was costly.
The UConn designated hitter went yard on the next pitch, cutting OU’s advantage to 6-4 as the game rolled into the ninth.
Oklahoma failed to add any insurance runs in the top half of the inning, so Johnson turned to Ryan Lambert to protect the two-run lead.
Lodes' seven innings was the longest outing of his career, and he only allowed three hits and two walks.
Lambert retired the Huskies in order, setting up a massive Regional Final between the two teams on Monday at 8 p.m. where the winner will head to Tallahassee to take on 8-seeded Florida State in Super Regional action.
"It was really exciting to watch our fans," Johnson said, "and hopefully tomorrow we’ll have to hire the fire Marshall to come out here and make sure to check everything. So really proud of our team."