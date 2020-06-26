AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

After Positive COVID-19 Test, What's Next For Buddy Hield?

John. E. Hoover

Buddy Hield, the former national player of the year from Oklahoma and one of the most popular Sooners in school history, has COVID-19.

An unnamed NBA source confirmed Heild’s positive test to The Athletic on Wednesday, although Hield previously had been asymptomatic.

Hield reported told the fan site Cowbell Kingdom that he is currently in Sacramento and will join his Kings teammates for the resumption of the NBA season in Orlando after he is medically cleared.

Hield, a first-team All-American when he led the Sooners to the Final Four in 2016, won the NBA’s All-Star 3-point challenge this year and is averaging 19.8 points per game as the Kings (28-36) were among the 22 teams invited to the NBA’s post-Coronavirus restart in Florida.

Much like his time in college, Hield's NBA career arc so far has trended upward. If he clears this hurdle without any complications, expect the 6-foot-4 Hield to continue to be one of the NBA's best perimeter shooters and most popular young players.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sooner athletes notch 3.17 cumulative GPA for spring semester

157 Oklahoma student-athletes earned a 4.0 in spring 2020

Parker Thune

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Orlando Brown

Mountainous offensive lineman overcame concerns about his quickness and dexterity, became Baker Mayfield's bodyguard at Oklahoma, and ended up a Pro Bowler in Baltimore

Parker Thune

2020 Schedule Preview: West Virginia

Neal Brown and WVU Mountaineers have a QB competition and coaching controversy to start 2020

John. E. Hoover

New Sooner Schooner unveiled to public, will ride in 2020

Oklahoma announces arrival of new schooner with added safety features

Parker Thune

Watch: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic hits 72-yard field goal

Redshirt sophomore coming off season in which he went 17-of-17 on field goals and 52-of-52 on extra points

Parker Thune

Sooners No. 5 in composite preseason top 25

Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes are 1-2 in appreciate

John. E. Hoover

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Ryan Broyles

Expected to play defensive back in college, Broyles chose to try his hand at wideout and became the most prolific receiver in FBS history

Parker Thune

Big 12 Mulling Delay of Championship Game

League weighing moving potential cancellations to Dec. 5 and playing title game a week later

John. E. Hoover

Sooners target Caleb Williams reacts to Elite 11 nomination, says ‘competition makes you better’

2021 five-star QB intends to commit to Maryland, LSU or Oklahoma just three days after conclusion of Elite 11 competition

Parker Thune

Top prospect Cade Cunningham reaffirms to OSU

John. E. Hoover