After Positive COVID-19 Test, What's Next For Buddy Hield?

Buddy Hield, the former national player of the year from Oklahoma and one of the most popular Sooners in school history, has COVID-19.

An unnamed NBA source confirmed Heild’s positive test to The Athletic on Wednesday, although Hield previously had been asymptomatic.

Hield reported told the fan site Cowbell Kingdom that he is currently in Sacramento and will join his Kings teammates for the resumption of the NBA season in Orlando after he is medically cleared.

Hield, a first-team All-American when he led the Sooners to the Final Four in 2016, won the NBA’s All-Star 3-point challenge this year and is averaging 19.8 points per game as the Kings (28-36) were among the 22 teams invited to the NBA’s post-Coronavirus restart in Florida.

Much like his time in college, Hield's NBA career arc so far has trended upward. If he clears this hurdle without any complications, expect the 6-foot-4 Hield to continue to be one of the NBA's best perimeter shooters and most popular young players.

