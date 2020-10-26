Big 12, Sooners announce basketball schedule

Basketball season is now one month away, and the Big 12 Conference ramped things up Monday with the release of the 2020-21 schedule.

The finalization of the schedule completes the picture for Oklahoma’s upcoming season. In what looks to be another loaded year of competition in conference play, the Sooners will have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves.

OU opens the schedule with three non-conference games, including the home opener against Texas-San Antonio on Nov. 25.

After that, the Sooners travel to Orlando for a game at Central Florida on Nov. 28 before returning home to host the Florida Gators the following week.

Head coach Lon Kruger’s squad will begin the conference slate early, and where last season unexpectedly ended: Fort Worth for a matchup with TCU scheduled on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Following three more non-conference games, including a true road matchup at Xavier on Dec. 9, the Sooners host Texas Tech on Dec. 22 in their final contest before winter break.

OU brings in the new year with a home game against West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 2, and a road game at Baylor on Jan. 6.

If that start weren’t challenging enough, the Sooners travel to Lawrence to face Bill Self and perennial favorite Kansas on Jan. 9, then visit the nation’s top-prospect of the 2020 recruiting class, Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, in Stillwater on Jan. 16.

OU fans get their first taste of Red River Rivalry hoops on Jan. 26 when the Sooners travel to Texas to take on coach Shaka Smart’s Longhorns.

The Big 12/SEC challenge comes to Norman for a showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 30.

The Sooners play their final game of the regular season against Oklahoma State in a Bedlam battle at Lloyd Noble Center.

The following week has been left open for the possibility of any makeup games due to COVID-19 cancellations.

2020-21 Oklahoma Basketball Schedule

UTSA, Nov. 25 (Wed)

at UCF, Nov. 28 (Sat)

Florida, Dec. 2 (Wed)

* at TCU, Dec. 6 (Sun)

at Xavier, Dec. 9 (Wed)

Florida A & M, Dec. 12 (Sat)

Houston Baptist, Dec. 19 (Sat)

* Texas Tech, Dec. 22 (Tue)

* West Virginia, Jan. 2 (Sat)

* at Baylor, Jan. 6 (Wed)

* at Kansas, Jan. 9 (Sat)

* TCU, Jan. 12 (Tue)

* at Oklahoma State, Jan. 16 (Sat)

* Kansas State, Jan. 19 (Tue)

* Kansas, Jan. 23 (Sat)

* at Texas, Jan. 26 (Tue)

Alabama Jan. 30, (Sat) ^

* at Texas Tech, Feb. 1 (Mon)

* Iowa State, Feb. 6 (Sat)

* Baylor, Feb. 10 (Wed)

* at West Virginia, Feb. 13 (Sat)

* Texas, Feb. 16 (Tue)

* at Iowa State, Feb. 20 (Sat)

* at Kansas State, Feb. 23 (Tue)

* Oklahoma State, Feb. 27 (Sat)

(bold = home)

* Big 12 Conference game

^ Big12/SEC Challenge