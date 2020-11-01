Former Sooners basketball coach Billy Tubbs dead at 85

According to multiple reports Sunday afternoon, former Oklahoma basketball coach Billy Tubbs has passed away at age 85.

SI Sooners had previously reported that Tubbs had been placed in hospice care.

Over the course of a coaching career that spanned nearly half a century, Tubbs accumulated 641 wins, with 333 of those victories coming at Oklahoma. He served as the Sooners' head basketball coach from 1980-1994, earning Big Eight Coach of the Year honors four times.

Tubbs brought life to a downtrodden program almost immediately upon his hiring in 1980, and OU’s fortunes took off when he brought in three-time All-American Wayman Tisdale from Tulsa in 1982. Tisdale remains the program's all-time leading scorer.

In 1988, Tubbs guided Mookie Blaylock, Stacey King and the Sooners to the national championship game, where they lost to Larry Brown, Danny Manning and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Tubbs, who was born in St. Louis and grew up in Tulsa, left OU after going 15-13 in 1993-94. He then coached TCU to 156 wins from 1994-2002, and he finished his Division I career with three seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Lamar (2003-06). Tubbs had previously coached the Cardinals from 1976-80, and continued to serve as the school's athletic director until 2011.

