AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

On This Day in OU Hoops History: Blake Griffin Too Much for Michigan

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma’s 2020 college basketball season came to an unceremonious and premature end when the NCAA declared this year’s tournament would not be played due to measures intended to stop the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Sooners just might have assembled the kind of team — a Big Three scoring triumvirate and a collection of young, athletic talent — that could have possibly made a good postseason run.

This team’s resume will always be incomplete.

Instead of using three weeks this spring to witness OU basketball history, SI Sooners will relive it. From now until April 4 — the date that was supposed to be this year’s Final Four semifinals — we’ll look back on Oklahoma’s most memorable NCAA Tournament games from that date in history.

MARCH 21, 2009

(2) OU 73, (10) Michigan 63

Blake Griffin was bloodied and bent, but he never bowed.

Not when he got flipped head over heels in a first-round victory over Morgan State. And not when he got knocked around by Michigan.

Griffin was indomitable again, piling up 33 points and 17 rebounds in a 73-63 victory over the Wolverines in the second round of the NCAA South Regional in Kansas City.

OU hadn’t been to the Sweet Sixteen in six years, but with the national player of the year on their side, they weren’t heading home this time.

“He's a fantastic player on a fantastic team,” said second-year Michigan coach John Beilien.

Griffin scored 20 points in the second half to help the 29-5 Sooners pull away to a Sweet Sixteen matchup with Syracuse in Memphis.

“This was so much fun,” Griffin said. “This is what we play for and it’s just fun when everybody is playing well and everybody is doing their thing.”

Griffin was certainly doing his.

He hit 14-of-20 field goals and tied Michael Beasley’s Big 12 Conference record with his 28th double-double of the season.

Freshman Willie Warren scored 16 and sharpshooter Austin Johnson 12. They combined to bury 6-of-13 from 3-point range.

“The main reason I was successful was because of how our guards played and everyone else played,” Griffin said. “It makes it real easy on me because they have to spread out a little bit, they can't just sink in.”

DeShawn Sims and reserve Anthony Wright had 14 points for Michigan (21-14), which hadn’t been to the NCAA Tournament in 11 years. The year before, the Wolverines lost a school-record 22 games.

Michigan trailed by just one at halftime but early in the second half OU was up 13.

It was Griffin’s thunderous, rim-rocking, one-handed fast-break slam over Zack Novak that put the Sooners ahead 57-45 with 9:23 to play.

Still, the Wolverines rallied to within 58-55 with six minutes left.

That’s when Griffin took over again, scoring seven of OU’s next 12 points. The Sooners also got a 3-pointer from Johnson and were on their way to Memphis.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield donating to charities in Oklahoma, Cleveland

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield will give to charities in Cleveland, Ohio and Norman, Oklahoma

John. E. Hoover

Two-time National Champ Maggie Nichols, robbed of a three-peat, says 'I don't think I could have had a better career'

Oklahoma Sooners gymnast Maggie Nichols fought Larry Nassar, injuries to be an All-American and national champion

John. E. Hoover

Alex Grinch expects more from Sooner DTs in 2020

For the Oklahoma Sooners to take the next step in footrbal, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wants more plays from his tackles

John. E. Hoover

On This Date in OU Hoops History, Buddy Buckets Lit Up OKC

Oklahoma Sooners All-American Buddy Hield takes down VCU in NCAA Tournament

John. E. Hoover

Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch still harping on turnovers

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wants more turnovers

John. E. Hoover

by

John. E. Hoover

Trey Sermon Retrospective

With Oklahoma Sooners Trey Sermon now in the transfer portal, SI Sooners takes a look back at his college football career in pictures.

John. E. Hoover

On This Day in OU Hoops History: Blake Griffin Flips Out

Blake Griffin took a tumble, but the Oklahoma Sooners dominated NCAA Tournament game with Morgan State in Kansas City

John. E. Hoover

Sooner legend (and Sooner Dad) Gerald McCoy signs with Dallas Cowboys

Oklahoma Sooners legend Gerald McCoy is closer to home with the Dallas Cowboys

John. E. Hoover

Better? Jalen Hurts says Pre Draft Workouts Were Routine

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts: NFL Combine and Pro Day Workouts Not Unusual

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma AD leaves door slightly ajar for Spring Game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione leaves door open for Spring Game

John. E. Hoover