Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby one Thursday announced the cancellation of the remainder of the men's and women's basketball tournaments in Kansas City.

"We obviously have canceled the tournament," Bowlsby said.

Bowlsby said once the mayor of Kansas City declared a state of emergency, "it hastened our discussions."

Two games were played on Wednesday, with Oklahoma State beating Iowa State and Kansas State defeating TCU.

Thursday's second round session was moments from tipping off when Texas and Texas Tech players were taken off the floor and a press conference was announced for 11 a.m. CT.

No. 3 seed Oklahoma was scheduled to play West Virginia at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The women's tournament was scheduled to tip off Thursday.

"Hard to tell if there will be an NCAA Tournament to play in," Bowlsby said.

The NCAA announced Monday that postseason tournament games would be played but without fan attendance.

Bowlsby said it's disappointing for players who were playing in their final Big 12 Tournament.

"It's disappointing," he said. "It's heartbreaking."

Bowlsby also said he feels "good that we've made the right decisions for the right reasons, but I also have a real sense of loss for the seniors. I think it's emblematic of the circumstances we find ourselves in. It's coast to coast. It's border to border."

The Big 12 also announced the suspension of all conference championships until April 15, at which time future events would be evaluated. That includes the upcoming gymnastics and equestrian championships.