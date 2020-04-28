There's already plenty of hype surrounding Sooner commit Bijan Cortes.

But now the legend surrounding the 6-foot-3 Kingfisher standout will no doubt grow just a little bit more.

The Oklahoman named Cortes to the Super 5, officially recognizing him as one of the top five prep basketball players in the state. He joined Trey Alexander of Heritage Hall, Sam Godwin of Southmoore, Rondel Walker of Putnam West and Bryce Thompson of Booker T. Washington High on the list.

Cortes shot nearly 50 percent from downtown during his junior season, which came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He poured in nearly 22 points per game for the Yellow Jackets, who have only lost three games since Cortes entered the starting rotation as a freshman.

He's been committed to Oklahoma since January 26, and although he's currently the Sooners' only signee in the 2021 class, his presence in the backcourt as a freshman will be buoyed by the addition of transfer guards Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson. Both players will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA protocol, so they'll debut in the crimson and cream concurrently with Cortes. The Sooners have also offered Kansas City-area guard Tamar Bates, a 6-foot-4 lightning rod who ranks among the top 100 prospects in the class of 2021.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Cortes is listed as the 20th-ranked point guard in the nation, the third-best 2021 recruit in Oklahoma, and the 127th overall prospect across the country.

