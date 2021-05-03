Ethan Chargois happy to return home and play for OU in his final college basketball season

After four productive seasons for SMU, the former Tulsa star returns home to play for Porter Moser's Sooners

Ethan Chargois is returning back to his home state to finish out his collegiate basketball career.

Playing his high school basketball for Union High School in Tulsa, Chargois played in 108 games for SMU.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound big man started in 86 games in his SMU career, averaging 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Mustangs.

Last year, he scored 8.8 points a contest, while adding 5.4 rebounds and dishing out 2.5 assists per game.

"Ethan is a skilled big who had some really good years at SMU in a strong conference. He's a mismatch guy,” OU head coach Porter Moser said in a press release. “He can take some smaller guys down low and he can bring some bigger defenders out to the perimeter. And he's got a high I.Q. and can pass and facilitate from outside.”

A career 41 percent shooter from the field, Chargois has shown the ability to stretch the floor as well, converting 32 percent of his career 3-pointers.

More than just his play on the court, Moser said he loves how Chargois is from Oklahoma, and hopes playing for his home state will bring the best out of the big man in his final year of college basketball.

“Throughout the recruiting process, he kept on talking about how much he wanted to play in his home state. I just loved to hear that,” Moser said. “He's got one year left and we talked about making it the best year of his career. We'll start on that right when he gets here this summer."

Chargois will play alongside at least three other transfers next season for OU, taking the court with former Eastern Washington siblings Tanner and Jacob Groves, as well as former Duke Blue Devil Jordan Goldwire.