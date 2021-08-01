Former Oklahoma Star Headed to Summer League With the Lakers

The 2021 First-Team All-Big 12 Selection will head to Las Vegas to play in the NBA Summer League with LA.

Austin Reaves will be taking the court in a Laker uniform Sooner rather than later.

The former Oklahoma star was named to the Los Angeles Lakers’ 13-man Summer League roster after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the franchise.

The NBA Summer League, which will be hosted in Las Vegas again this year, tips off on Aug. 8, and the Lakers will open up against the Phoenix Suns.

Before starting up Summer League play, the Lakers will play a pair of games in the California Classic against the Miami Heat on Aug. 3 and the Sacramento Kings on Aug. 4.

A First-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2021, Reaves averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists last year as the focal point of the Sooners offense.

Reportedly, Reaves had options to be drafted late in last Thursday’s NBA Draft, but turned them down to instead sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Lakers.

Reaves’ bet on himself could be rewarded, as the Lakers are low on pure shooters and have little wiggle room to maneuver as they have little cap space to work with and little expendable draft capitol to make moves.

If he’s able to get into a rhythm from 3-point range in Summer League, he may be able to make the initial roster and try to carve out a role for himself off the bench for the Lakers as they try to reload and make another run deep into the playoffs behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

