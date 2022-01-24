Former Oklahoma Star Trae Young Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Young went for 28+ points in each of Atlanta's four games last week, all resulting in Hawks' victories.

A former Oklahoma star is trying to help his team make a postseason surge.

Former Sooners guard Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks haven’t been able to capitalize on the deep playoff run of a year ago to this point in the season, but they are certainly starting to play better basketball recently behind stellar play by the Oklahoma-native.

Young’s big numbers in the last week helped the Hawks go 4-0 in their games and earned him selection as the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Atlanta’s four-game winning streak began with a 121-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in which Young cashed in a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

He then kept things rolling two nights later scoring a superb 37 with 14 assists in a 134-122 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Young’s production took a slight step back on Friday, although was still quite strong, scoring 28 points with seven assists in a 110-108 win over the Miami Heat before wrapping up the week on Sunday with another 30-point outing in a 113-91 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The impressive week now has Young's season averages sitting at a sparkling 28.0 points per game along with 9.3 assists.

The stretch also has the Hawks climbing back into the thick of the playoff race at 21-25 and just 1.5 games back of the Washington Wizards for the last play-in spot.

Young and Atlanta now get a well-deserved couple of nights off before returning to action at home on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.