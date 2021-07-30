Former OU Star Austin Reaves Signs Free Agent Deal With the Lakers

The former Oklahoma point guard inked a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Austin Reaves has a new home.

After waiting throughout the 2021 NBA Draft to hear his named called, Reaves signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his final year for the Sooners last year, Reaves averaged 18.3 points per game, knocking down 30.5 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. The jumbo guard also pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game and dished out 4.6 assists per game.

Due to his great play on the court, Reaves was named a First Team All-Big 12 Selection in 2021.

Most notably, Reaves had a great performance against Jalen Suggs’ Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Reaves dropped 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting, also adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Starting his career at Wichita State where he was used as mostly a spot-up shooter, Reaves transferred to Norman where he blossomed into an all-around offensive threat under head coach Lon Kruger.

While he was rumored to be climbing up draft boards after the NBA Draft Combine, Reaves will have a chance to work his way onto an NBA roster via the G League, where he can continue to make plays for himself and his teammates as a modern jumbo guard.

