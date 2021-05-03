Jacob Groves officially signs with Oklahoma

Porter Moser and the Sooners announced four signings out of the transfer portal on Monday

Oklahoma announced the signings of four transfer portal additions on Monday, including Eastern Washington’s Jacob Groves, the brother of Tanner Groves.

Though slightly smaller than his brother, Jacob Groves still stands at 6-foot-7, giving new coach Porter Moser the ability to continue to stretch the floor while not sacrificing offensive ability.

“I really like Jacob. He's one of those guys who got better and better every day last season, and when we dug in and watched clips from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, you could see his confidence grow. He's longer than you think and he's got a high release on his shot,” Moser said in a press release. "With him and Tanner, we bring in a pair of guys who have Big 12 size and a high skill level. I love how skilled both of them are.”

Last year for Eastern Washington, Jacob Groves averaged 9.3 points per game on 55 percent shooting from the field, adding 4.2 rebounds per game.

Groves will also bring some sharpshooting to the Lloyd Noble Center, as he knocked down 36 percent of his attempts from deep.

“Jacob's got a real edge to him that people will see quickly. That's what sticks out,” Moser said. “He's got that edge and wants to be really good. I think he's just going to get better and better and better."

Alongside his brother, Groves joins former Duke shooting guard Jordan Goldwire and SMU forward Ethan Chargois out of the portal to help bolster Moser’s inaugural roster for the Sooners.