Kruger on signing top in-state recruit Bijan Cortes: "Bijan checks all [the] boxes"

Kemper Ball

The Oklahoma men’s basketball team today signed the cornerstones of their 2021 recruiting class, as Lon Kruger's program added two standout prep guards.

Bijan Cortes, a four-star point guard, was the first commit for the Sooners' 2021 recruiting class. Cortes verbally committed to the Sooners back in January, choosing Oklahoma over Oklahoma State and TCU.

The 6-foot-3 phenom was a 2020 first-team 4A All-State selection after averaging 21.9 points, 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds for Kingfisher. He also shot 51% from the three-point line.

“Bijan’s had a terrific high school career," said Kruger. "He's showed great instincts, great leadership."

The Kingfisher guard helped lead the Yellowjackets to consecutive state titles in 2018 and 2019. This spring, he was named a member of The Oklahoman's Super 5, which recognizes the top five prep basketball players across the state.

“We’re always looking for quality character, high ethics, self-starters, guys that are good teammates," said Kruger. "[And] obviously, the basketball skill, of course. Bijan checks all those boxes.”

Cortes wasn't the only add on Wednesday for Kruger and company, as they also inked Waxahachie guard C.J. Noland. In Kruger's evaluation, his two signees boast skill sets that mirror one another.

“The two are so similar — everything I say about Bijan, I can say equally about C.J.," Kruger remarked.

“My relationship with the coaching staff is really strong, and they have a great pedigree there with Coach Lon Kruger,” Noland said in a blog he authored for SI All-American. “He knows what he’s doing, and I believe in him and his system.”

Noland, a muscular 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, announced his pledge to Oklahoma in September. A hard-nosed player who can shoot with aplomb, Noland certainly fits Kruger's vision from an athletic standpoint. He racked up 20 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his junior season at Waxahachie High School, earning him first-team All-District and All-Region honors.

“I feel great about the interchangeable parts, the versatility," said Kruger. "Several guys can play more than one or two positions. We can play bigger; we can go smaller.”

The addition of North Texas transfer Umoja Gibson bolsters the Sooners' flexibility in the lineup, and Kruger is hoping that Cal State-Northridge transfer Elijah Harkless will also gain eligibility for the upcoming season. As a sophomore at Northridge, Harkless averaged 10.7 points per game and led all Big West guards with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also recorded the first triple-double in program history.

Though Gibson has been cleared to play by the NCAA, Harkless is still waiting on a decision.

“It’s kind of on hold right now pending additional conversations with Cal State-Northridge," Kruger said of Harkless' status.

Comments

Men's Basketball

