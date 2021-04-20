Oklahoma's Kur Kuath makes it official: Pro ball is his first goal now

The Sooners' blocked shot artist intends to turn pro, but if that doesn't work out, he'll maintain his college eligibility and likely intends to transfer elsewhere

Kur Kuath said months ago he was ready to turn pro.

On Monday night, the Oklahoma senior made it official, announcing via Twitter that he was “ready to take the next step in my basketball journey.”

Kuath said he will declare for the NBA Draft but would also maintain his college eligibility so if he’s not drafted, he can return to school — it just sounds like it won’t be at OU.

“Dear Oklahoma,” Kuath wrote. “I want to thank all of my teammates that I’ve built a brotherhood with. I could never forget the lifelong memories we made here at OU. I would also like to thank my coaches, and the Sooner family for welcoming me with open arms and supporting me these last three seasons.”

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Kuath, a native of Sudan who played two seasons of junior college ball at Salt Lake Community College in Utah, ranked second in the nation in 2019-20 in blocks per 40 minutes (5.8).

He averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.48 blocks during his senior year.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility to all student-athletes. Kuath declared one Feb. 15 that he would pursue a professional basketball career. Now he’s added the possibility of transferring.

“I’ve been thinking just what’s best for my family,” Kuath said at the time. “It’s best for me to leave and try to start a pro career just so I can generate some money for my family.”