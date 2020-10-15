SI.com
AllSooners
Oklahoma women's basketball star Ana Llanusa will miss 2020-21 season

Parker Thune

Oklahoma women's basketball standout Ana Llanusa announced via Instagram on Thursday afternoon that she'll miss the 2020-21 season.

Llanusa, a three-year starter for Sherri Coale's program, has seen her Sooner career hobbled by injuries after a fantastic freshman year. She was named to the 2018 All-Big 12 freshman team after averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. However, a foot injury limited Llanusa to 20 games as a sophomore, and a back ailment held her to 23 games as a junior. Nevertheless, over those 23 contests last season, she averaged 15.4 points per game, good for third on the team.

Llanusa didn't disclose the nature of the injury that will sideline her for the upcoming season, but did say that she'll undergo surgery Friday.

A native of Choctaw, Llanusa was expected to anchor a starting five that also features senior forward Mandy Simpson and junior sharpshooter Taylor Robertson. In her absence, Jessi Murcer and Tatum Veitenheimer figure to get the first crack at replacing Llanusa in the backcourt.

