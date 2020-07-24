AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Lon Kruger: Fall or Spring, Bring on Football

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger would be perfectly OK with trying to play basketball at the same time Lincoln Riley and his team are trying to play football.

“We need football. We need revenue from football,” Kruger said Friday during a Zoom video call with media. “We need those guys to have those opportunities to compete. However we have to do it is great.”

As news from the Coronavirus pandemic has evolved on a weekly and even daily basis, playing college football in the spring has become more and more likely reality. Major conferences are working through numerous models, and currently the one getting the most attention is a conference-only slate with the addition of one non-conference game.

The Big 12 Conference and the SEC have held firm to the hope of playing a 12-game schedule, but moving even part of the season to spring could affect that. There is the 2021 season players, coaches and programs must prepare for, and pushing the season into the spring and then trying to play 12 games would make for a dangerously short offseason.

The thought of trying to find a college basketball game on TV next spring is daunting if football games are being staged on the same Saturdays.

“Yeah, if it does go to spring, whatever we have to do is great,” Kruger said. “We just hope that young guys and gals in college have a chance to compete, and whatever we have to do to do that safely and give them that opportunity, we’re good with it. We’re not going to (squabble) over spring TV by any means.

“If we do it all in the spring, it’ll certainly be a crowded TV calendar, that’s for sure. But that’s fine. We’ll live with it and make whatever works, we’ll make it work.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T-Row and Joe: Moving OU-Texas is 'Not Something We're Talking About'

Oklahoma Sooners AD Joe Castiglione not focused on location of OU-Texas game just yet

John. E. Hoover

Former Sooners recall John Blake as 'real,' a 'great man,' a 'man of faith' and a 'gifted' recruiter who helped build OU's 2000 title team

Tony Casillas, Seth Littrell and others fondly recall their friend on the day of his passing

John. E. Hoover

Tristan Leigh puts Sooners in top 5

Five-star offensive tackle will choose between OU, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama

Parker Thune

Former Sooners head coach John Blake dead at 59

After playing for Sooners from 1979-82, Blake served as defensive line coach, then linebackers coach before a stint as head coach from 1996-98

Parker Thune

Tre Brown lands on the Hornung Award watch list; Caleb Kelly a contender for Wuerffel Trophy

Brown and Kelly, two of the senior leaders among the Sooner defensive unit, earn preseason recognition

Parker Thune

Coronavirus Update: Sooners Report Zero Again

For the third week in a row, OU reports no new positive tests for COVID-19

John. E. Hoover

Report: CeeDee Lamb Signs with Dallas

Report: Former Oklahoma Sooner WR CeeDee Lamb signs with Dallas Cowboys

John. E. Hoover

Sooners Target Amarius Mims is SIAA's No. 3 OT Prospect in 2021 Class

Oklahoma Sooners recruiting target Amarius Mims makes SI All-American's Top 10

John. E. Hoover

Gabe Brkic Lands Spot on Lou Groza Award Watch List

Oklahoma Sooners land one more on college football watch lists

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley shows he isn't afraid to play the villain on recruiting trail

Oklahoma offered Longhorns' top 2021 offensive recruit and Georgia's only 2023 commit in the span of an hour Tuesday

Parker Thune