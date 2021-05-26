Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Long, Athletic, Versatile Akol Mawein Officially Joins Oklahoma Roster

Porter Moser applauds the Sooners' fifth transfer as being competitive, skilled and relentlessly driven to improve his game.
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma made it official on Wednesday morning — Akol Mawein is a Sooner.

New coach Porter Moser announced Mawein’s signing to a National Letter of Intent.

Akol Mawein (pronounced uh-COLE MAY-win) is Moser’s fifth newcomer since his hire on April 3, joining fellow transfers Ethan Chargois (forward from SMU), Jordan Goldwire (guard from Duke), and Tanner and Jacob Groves (forwards from Eastern Washington).

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Mawein is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall junior college recruit in the 2021 class and the No. 1 power forward.

“AK gives us length, athleticism and versatility, as well as a competitiveness,” Moser said. “He's got a 7-3 wingspan and can play multiple positions, including on the wing. I really love his skill level; he can knock down shots but he can also drive on you. He's just different with how versatile he is. And I like his mentality. He's all about improving. It's just been refreshing during our conversations to hear how badly he wants to be a great player.”

Mawein, who was born in South Sudan and grew up in Sydney, Australia, spent the last two years at Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

In 22 games last season at Navarro, Mawein averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist with 17 steals and 13 blocked shots. Navarro went 16-6 and won 10 of its last 11 games last season as Mawein flourished. He scored at least 15 points in nine games and shot 48.1 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from 3-point range (21-of-67) and 70.2 percent from the free throw line.

As a freshman in 2019-20, Mawein played in 29 games and averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 47.5 percent, 32.8 percent and 62.4 percent, respectively. During one four-game stretch, Mawein scored 28, 22, 31 and 25 points.

Mawein originally signed with Arkansas in November but was released from his letter of intent shortly after Moser hired Razorbacks assistant David Patrick.

He played his final two seasons of high school basketball at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, and in both seasons helped the Lions get to the National Association of Christian Athletes championship game.

SB-Grace Lyons
Other Sooners

Shortstops Lyons and Bates to Dazzle During OU-Washington Series

Screen Shot 2021-05-26 at 10.59.10 AM
Basketball

Long, Athletic, Versatile Akol Mawein Officially Joins Oklahoma Roster

Caleb Kelly, Red/White Game, Spring Game, Jeremiah Hall
Football

Oklahoma Spring Review: Caleb Kelly Returns to Action From Injury

Gasso 2
Other Sooners

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso: NCAA Seedings a 'Disgrace,' She Wants to Be a Voice for Change

SB - Lynnsie Elam, Taylon Snow, Jayda Coleman
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Ready for 'Jaw Dropping' Honor of Playing on ABC

BSB - Skip Johnson - bench
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Coach Skip Johnson: Sooners Need No More 'Oh Sh**' Moments in Postseason

Lance Mitchell-HORIZ
Football

Transfer SZN: Oklahoma's Top 10 Transfers of the Last 20 Years: No. 8, Lance Mitchell

Tyler Hardman
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's Tyler Hardman Lands First-Team All-Big 12 Honors