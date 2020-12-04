Oklahoma basketball adds game vs. Oral Roberts to schedule

Oklahoma Sooners announce that they'll square off with Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Dec. 16, the teams' first meeting since 2016

Lon Kruger's Oklahoma squad lost two games over the past week, as they had contests with UCF and Florida cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the university announced today that it's halfway to reconciling that schedule shortage.

The Sooners will host Oral Roberts on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Lloyd Noble Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., and it'll mark the two teams' first meeting since 2016. Oklahoma owns a 15-2 all-time record against the Golden Eagles.

The Sooners are coming off a 105-66 victory over UTSA in their season opener Thursday. Brady Manek nailed a career-high eight 3-pointers, freshman Trey Phipps chipped in 12 points and five assists, and De'Vion Harmon scored 22 of his own.

Oklahoma's next game is a road tilt with TCU on Sunday, their first conference matchup of the 2020-21 slate. In March, the last time the Sooners visited the Horned Frogs, Austin Reaves capped a 41-point performance with a dramatic game-winning jumper to lift Oklahoma to a 78-76 win. That ultimately became OU's final game of the abbreviated 2019-20 season, as the COVID-19 shutdown came just days later.

