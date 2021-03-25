Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger to retire

Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger will announce his retirement in a press conference on Friday, SI Sooners has learned.

An inside source said Kruger, 68, made the decision based on a number of personal reasons.

The sudden and tragic death of long-time assistant Lew Hill, the hiring last week of son Kevin Kruger as head coach at UNLV, and the appeal of spending time with his grandchildren, a source said, meant "it was just time" for the coach to move on into retirement.

Hired ahead of the 2011-12 season, Kruger spent a decade in charge of the Sooners, guiding OU to an 195-128 overall record.

The Sooners made seven NCAA tournament appearances (and would have earned an eighth bid to the Big Dance had the pandemic not shut down last year’s tournament) including the memorable 2016 Final Four run with Buddy Hield, Isiah Cousins, Jordan Woodard and Ryan Spangler. OU also made it to the Sweet Sixteen the year prior.

Kruger’s impact on college basketball stems way past his work in Norman.

Spanning nearly 40 years, Kruger’s career included head coaching stops at Texas-Pan American, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV in the collegiate ranks, and a stint with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA. Kruger saw great success at many different stops, leading UNLV, Illinois, Florida and Kansas State to the NCAA tournament as well, including another Final Four appearance with the Gators in the 1994 tournament. Overall, Kruger posted a record of 673-432 during his collegiate head coaching career.

Known for his guard-centric offensively philosophy, Kruger kept eyeballs on the Oklahoma program beyond Hield’s sty in Norman.

In 2017, Kruger landed 5-star point guard Trae Young out of Norman North High School, beating out a score of college basketball blue bloods, including the Kansas Jayhawks. Not a given that Young would be a one-and-done player for the Sooners, his star rose immediately, guiding Oklahoma to a ranking as high as No. 4 before the team fell off and was ultimately eliminated from the NCAA Tournament First Round against 7-seeded Rhode Island in overtime.

His legacy reaches into the coaching ranks as well.

Kruger’s son, Kevin Kruger, was just named the head coach at UNLV on March 21, joining the ranks of former Kruger assistants who have landed head coaching jobs.

Steve Henson was named the head coach of the UTSA Roadrunners off of Kruger's bench ahead of the 2016-17 season. Chris Crutchfield now serves as the head coach at East Central in Ada after coaching under Kruger, and longtime assistant Lew Hill was the head man at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley before his untimely passing earlier this season.

“Our world lost a special person with the passing of Lew Hill,” Kruger said after Hill's passing. “A terrific basketball coach and a much better husband, father and friend. Lew represented the best of all we could want in our leaders and anyone working with young people in any walk. All who knew Lew are comforted by the many wonderful and loving memories. We are heartbroken for Renee, L.J. and Ellie. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lew’s entire family.”

The Sooners will now begin another basketball head coaching search after long-time women's coach Sherri Coale also announced her retirement earlier this month.