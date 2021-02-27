Oklahoma drops round one of Bedlam in overtime thriller

It took until February, but this season’s first edition of Bedlam basketball was well worth the wait.

Leading off back-to-back matchups between the bitter rivals, the Oklahoma State Cowboys topped the Oklahoma Sooners 94-90 in overtime from the Lloyd Noble Center.

In the final minute of regulation, the much anticipated matchup of OU lockdown defender Elijah Harkless and Cowboy star Cade Cunningham took center stage.

Harkless would actually strike first on the offensive end, draining a 3-pointer to put the Sooners up 73-72 with 54 seconds left.

Elijah Harkless Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Not to be outdone, Cunningham took Harkless on, getting to the rim and laying one in to retake the lead.

A missed layup by Bryce Williams with 19 seconds left gave Oklahoma the ball back down two points.

For the second straight game, Austin Reaves was entrusted with the ball as the game hung in the balance. The senior drove to the basket, this time dishing off to teammate Brady Manek, who laid the ball in to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, Reaves was unable to recreate his magic.

As OU again trailed by three, the Reaves drove into the lane, but got caught up under the basket and was unable to float his shot over Cunningham. On the way down, he fouled the Cowboy talisman and sent him to the line, where Cunningham put OSU up by five.

Umoja Gibson gave the Sooners a chance, as he was fouled from beyond the arc and sunk all three free throws to slash the lead to two points. On the ensuing possession, OU initially forced a Cowboy miss, but the Sooners were unable to pull in the rebound and gave Oklahoma State a second chance to ice the game.

Cunningham was incredible all game long, pouring in 40 points on 12-of-21 shooting, 11 rebounds and an assist. Twenty of Cunningham's 40 points came in the final five minutes of regulation and overtime, as he completely took over the game to will his Cowboys to victory.

Kur Kuath Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Neither team was able to truly separate from their opposition all afternoon. The Sooners built a 10-point lead in the first half, but the Cowboys came roaring back out of the break.

A Rondel Walker dunk put the Cowboys up by six with 6:44 left in the game, but just as OSU looked to be flexing their muscles late, the Sooners responded with a 5-0 run of their own to get back within striking distance, and neither side’s lead would extend beyond six points the rest of the way.

Lon Kruger threw a wrench into everyone’s plans from the opening tip, starting Jalen Hill over Harkless.

The Cowboys were shooting 8-of-12 from the field before Harkless entered the fray, but went on to shoot 4-of-18 the rest of the half, as the Sooners took a 38-31 advantage into halftime.

Out of the break, with Hill back on the floor for Harkless, the Cowboys offense was thrown a lifeline, jumping out to a 7-3 run to start the second half, and Harkless was called upon for the rest of the contest.

While the game spotlighted the Big 12’s two leading scorers in Oklahoma’s Reaves and OSU’s Cunningham, Sooner sophomore De’Vion Harmon laid down his marker to be mentioned with the conference’s elite.

De'Vion Harmon Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Leading the Sooners with 23 points, Harmon started the game shooting 5-of-5, knocking down a pair of triples to help the Sooners keep pace in what was a high scoring affair early. Harmon also added four rebounds and two assists in the losing effort.

Reaves finished close on Harmon's heels with 22 points on 7-of-18 shooting, as well as six rebounds and eight assists.

The two teams will meet again in Stillwater, OK, on Monday night with much more than bragging rights on the line.

Depending on how results fall elsewhere in the Big 12, Oklahoma could be in danger of dropping all the way to seventh place in the league, and have to play on day one of the conference tournament. A win would keep them in position to earn a day one bye, with their regular season finale against Texas looming.

Everything gets going from Gallagher-Iba Arena at 8 p.m. on Monday night, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.