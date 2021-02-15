Oklahoma F Kur Kuath says he'll go pro

OU senior has talked with family and intends to start his pro career instead of opting to return next season

Kur Kuath is the first Sooner to announce his plans once the 2020-21 basketball season wraps.

The Oklahoma forward said he will not be returning to school after his senior year, and that he is ready to begin his professional career.

“I’ve been thinking just what’s best for my family,” Kuath said in a video press conference on Monday. “It’s best for me to leave and try to start a pro career just so I can generate some money for my family.”

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Kuath is a senior, but is eligible to return for the 2021-22 season thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility due to the ongoing pandemic.

The talented shot blocker has played many roles for the Sooners this year, ranging from key starter to role player just getting a few minutes off the bench.

No moment has been bigger for Kuath this season than his massive block of Derek Culver in the second overtime of OU’s gritty win against the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday.

Kur Kuath Pool photo / Dale Sparks

Kuath joined the program in 2018 as a transfer from Salt Lake Community College in Utah, where he sought a medical redshirt for a back injury sustained during the 2018-19 season.

Cleared for action last year, Kuath worked his way into the rotation as Oklahoma’s only real center. What he lacked in minutes he generally made up for in highlight plays however, as the Sooner big ignited crowds in the Lloyd Noble Center with his timely blocks and dunks.

This season, Kuath has continued to grow into a larger role for Lon Kruger. Averaging 18.7 minutes per game this season, Kuath has contributed 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

Kuath’s fluctuating role hasn’t fazed him, as he just wants to see his team win, he said.

“I don’t mind losing minutes or coming off the bench at just because I’m a team guy, I’m a team player,” he said. “Whatever it takes to win, I’m gonna do. That’s if I play two minutes and we win I’m gonna be happy. If I play no minutes and we win, I’ll be happy.

“As long as we win, I’m great.”

Austin Reaves, Brady Manek and Alondes Williams are other notable seniors for the Sooners who will have to make a decision on whether to return to school or not. None have indicated what their decision will be either way at this time.