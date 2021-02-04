FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma fights but falls to Texas 69-58

Sooners' "Super Six" was game once more, but finally hit the wall against Longhorns
Author:
Publish date:

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s “Super Six” finally hit the wall — a burnt orange wall.

With all five starters taxed for more than 34 minutes each and Texas getting 32 points and 15 rebounds from Charlie Collier, the Sooners fell 69-58 to the Longhorns Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

“Well, we just ran out of gas,” coach Sherri Coale said. “I felt like in the fourth quarter, we just couldn’t get a ball to go in the basket.”

Screen Shot 2021-02-04 at 8.22.22 AM

OU (6-8 overall, 3-6 Big 12) trailed just 53-49 going into the final period, but Texas pulled away with a 16-9 fourth quarter.

“I thought we competed really hard, fought like crazy,” Coale said. “Give them credit. They made the plays they needed to make down the stretch but I’m really proud of our kids. They just continue to fight, and scratch and claw and find a way.”

Nevaeh Tot

Nevaeh Tot

Madi Williams led the Sooners with 17 points to go with five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Taylor Robertson scored 14 and Gabby Gregory had 11.

Celeste Taylor scored 12 points for Texas, while Audrey Warren added 10 for the Longhorns.

After Texas closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run, OU shot just 23.1 percent (3-of-13) from the floor in the fourth quarter.

The Sooners head to Oklahoma State on Saturday for a 7 p.m. tipoff (Big 12 Now on ESPN+).

Screen Shot 2021-02-04 at 9.27.19 AM
Football

Jalen Hurts making a profound impact on Pennsylvania kids, families

Screen Shot 2021-02-04 at 8.41.52 AM
Basketball

Oklahoma fights but falls to Texas 69-58

Lincoln Riley - Orr
Football

Oklahoma finishes outside the top 10 in team recruiting rankings

Bookie Radley-Hiles - closeup
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 45

CeeDee Lamb TD
Football

National Signing Day, once a raucous celebration, is now barely a whisper

Bookie Radley-Hiles - INT
Football

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley leaves the door open on Bookie Radley-Hiles

Dennis Simmons
Football

Oklahoma promotes Dennis Simmons

Lincoln Riley - huh
Football

Oklahoma loses out on two more targets, including another RB