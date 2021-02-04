Oklahoma fights but falls to Texas 69-58

Sooners' "Super Six" was game once more, but finally hit the wall against Longhorns

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s “Super Six” finally hit the wall — a burnt orange wall.

With all five starters taxed for more than 34 minutes each and Texas getting 32 points and 15 rebounds from Charlie Collier, the Sooners fell 69-58 to the Longhorns Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

“Well, we just ran out of gas,” coach Sherri Coale said. “I felt like in the fourth quarter, we just couldn’t get a ball to go in the basket.”

OU (6-8 overall, 3-6 Big 12) trailed just 53-49 going into the final period, but Texas pulled away with a 16-9 fourth quarter.

“I thought we competed really hard, fought like crazy,” Coale said. “Give them credit. They made the plays they needed to make down the stretch but I’m really proud of our kids. They just continue to fight, and scratch and claw and find a way.”

Nevaeh Tot OU Athletics

Madi Williams led the Sooners with 17 points to go with five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Taylor Robertson scored 14 and Gabby Gregory had 11.

Celeste Taylor scored 12 points for Texas, while Audrey Warren added 10 for the Longhorns.

After Texas closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run, OU shot just 23.1 percent (3-of-13) from the floor in the fourth quarter.

The Sooners head to Oklahoma State on Saturday for a 7 p.m. tipoff (Big 12 Now on ESPN+).