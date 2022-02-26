Oklahoma Gearing up for Must-Win Bedlam Bout

The Sooners need a win to not only avoid a season sweep at the hands of OSU, but to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Oklahoma’s backs are against the wall.

Entering Saturday’s Bedlam battle, OU (14-14 overall, 4-11 in Big 12 play) likely needs to run the table in the regular season to make the NCAA Tournament.

Standing in their way, the Sooners will have to dispatch of their in-state rivals, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 6-9).

Earlier this season, the Cowboys took the first Bedlam contest of the year 64-55, and Mike Boynton’s team will enter with all the confidence in the world.

After sweeping OU last year, a victory would give the Cowboys their fifth straight victory in the series.

OSU enters the contest with much more experience in the Bedlam series specifically, something the Cowboys will lean on as they hope to continue their streak over Oklahoma.

“To have that experience is everything. It means a lot,” OU head coach Porter Moser said during a Zoom press conference on Friday. “Hopefully for us, there’s nothing we can do about the experience, but what we can do is our confidence, playing well. We’ve got to get going again. That’s kind of been what we talk about.”

As the Sooners look for answers to keep their tournament hopes alive, Oklahoma will hope that Tanner Groves can build on his nice performance against OSU in Stillwater.

The OU big man finished with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting, also adding nine rebounds and an assist in a losing effort.

But without Elijah Harkless, Oklahoma will need someone else to step up and assist the Eastern Washington transfer.

“I did think Tanner had a good game,” Moser said of Groves’ first outing of the year against OSU. “… We have to count on four or five different guys playing well. We really didn't have anyone play very well at Texas Tech. We have to get better production.

“… We have to look for consistency and play to your strengths. Don't try to do things that you're not capable of doing.”

If a number of other guys can’t step up for Moser and the Sooners, Oklahoma will likely succumb to their second straight season sweep in Bedlam.

Harkless was the only other Sooner who scored in double figures in Stillwater, adding 15 points in the losing effort.

Sharpshooter Umoja Gibson, guard Jordan Goldwire and forward Jalen Hill combined to score seven total points as a unit, a mark which is simply not good enough from the Oklahoma starting unit.

Another option for OU on Saturday will be Marvin Johnson, who returned against Texas Tech after missing the last six contests.

Though he hasn’t played a major role this season, Johnson has worked hard to work his way back into the lineup, and he possesses enough athleticism to provide a spark to the Sooner lineup.

“(Johnson) helped us win that West Virginia game,” Moser said. “The very next game, he had a high ankle sprain.

“Those are the worst. He’s been working hard to get back. He gave us a couple of good minutes at Texas Tech. He’s practiced the last couple of days and we anticipate him getting maybe more minutes (against Oklahoma State).”

All hands will be on deck for Oklahoma, as the Sooners play host to the Cowboys in the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday morning. Tip-off in the second Bedlam battle of the season is scheduled for 11 a.m., and the game will be broadcast on CBS.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.