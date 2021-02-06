Oklahoma hopes to start new streak v. Iowa State

NORMAN — Oklahoma may have the week off from playing top-15 opponents, but they’ll keep busy with a Saturday morning matchup with Iowa State.

Lon Kruger’s team is coming off a shorthanded loss to No. 13 Texas Tech on Monday to end the season winless against the Red Raiders. No. 9-ranked Oklahoma (11-5 overall, 6-4 Big 12) was able to keep the game close thanks to its defense, falling 57-52 without starters Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams.

“Tech does a very, very good job defensively and they make it hard to score and when you come out of a game like that, you’re reminded that you just have to give more attention to details,” Kruger said. “When you come out of a game like that, you hope you get better as a result of being reminded of how much better you have to do things to get results.”

That loss ended the Sooners’ six-game winning streak that included an historic three straight victories over top-10 teams. Stepping up to lead the team during their run and amid a revolving door of absent teammates has been sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon.

Over the past week the former 5-star recruit has shined in his bigger role, averaging 15 points and five rebounds while shooting an even 50 percent from the floor. His improved play earned the Sooners a spot in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll, as well as Big 12 Player of the Week honors for himself.

Reaves, who never tested positive for COVID but was "dinged," Kruger said, because of contact tracing, should be ready to play Saturday. The status of Williams, who did test positive and was sick, is less certain.

As for their opponent, head coach Steve Prohm will have his full team for the first time in nearly a month on Saturday. The Cyclones (2-10, 0-7) have yet to win a conference game this season as their roster and their schedule have both had issues due to COVID-19.

“We know that they’re going to give us their best shot so we’ve got to throw it right back at them” Harmon said. “We can’t go out there and have other thoughts in our head; we’ve got to come out there and play a 40-minute ball game just like we have been and take care of business.”

The Sooners have found success at home this year, winning all but one of their games inside Lloyd Noble Center. This will be just a one game homestand for Oklahoma after their battle with the No. 2-ranked Baylor Bears scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.

Saturday’s game with the Cyclones will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 11 a.m.