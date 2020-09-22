SI.com
Lon Kruger, Sooners earn pledge from Waxahachie guard C.J. Noland

Parker Thune

Make it two commits in the class of 2021 for Lon Kruger's Oklahoma basketball program, as the Sooners added guard C.J. Noland on Tuesday afternoon. 

Noland is the No. 97 overall player in the class and the No. 23 shooting guard, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The Texas native attends Waxahachie High School, which also produced Sooner baseball star Peyton Graham. 

Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Kansas State were among the other programs vying for Noland's commitment. He's the second 2021 recruit to jump on board with the Sooners, following Kingfisher guard Bijan Cortes.

Noland is well-built, standing 6-foot-3 and tipping the scales at 215 pounds. In addition to his prowess on the hardwood, he's a standout on the football field for Waxahachie.

Come next winter, Noland and Cortes will step into a deep backcourt alongside transfer guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless. Both Gibson and Harkless are ineligible for the 2020-21 season because of their respective transfers, so they'll join the fray concurrent with the incoming class of 2021.

