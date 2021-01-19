Oklahoma might be at full strength tonight vs. K-State

The Sooners are hoping senior forward Brady Manek can contribute tonight after missing the last two games in COVID protocol

After Saturday’s postponed Bedlam contest, Oklahoma prepares to resume its season with a home contest against Kansas State on Tuesday evening.

In their last time out, Lon Kruger’s squad dismantled TCU in an 82-46 rout at home. That followed back-to-back losses to top 10 teams. But the Sooners achieved the blowout thanks to a suffocating defensive performance that resulted in 16 TCU turnovers.

Lon Kruger and De'Vion Harmon Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

OU (7-4 overall, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) had hoped to carry that momentum into a road contest against in-state rival Oklahoma State on Saturday before it was announced that the game would be postponed. Now Kruger’s squad will focus their energy on Bruce Weber’s Wildcats.

“What you have to do in these times is adjust, so we started preparation for what at that time would’ve been Kansas State next,” Kruger said. “It’s the nature of COVID season so we’ll adjust and move forward.”

Oklahoma’s beatdown of the Horned Frogs was one of the team’s best performances of the season. In the game prior, they narrowly fell to then-No. 6 Kansas in Lawrence.

The Sooners were short handed for both of those games, but it appears they may be back to full strength for the Wildcats (5-9, 1-5) as Brady Manek was expected to rejoin the team for practice on Monday. Kruger says he plans to ease Manek back into practice but hopes he will be ready in time for Tuesday’s contest.

Brady Manek against Texas Tech Pool photo / Ty Russell

“It won’t be full speed but we’ll get his feet wet and see how he feels and then just proceed off how he feels,” Kruger said.

During Manek’s absence, several of his teammates have stepped up — including sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon, who led the Sooners with 22 points against TCU. Alongside Harmon was Austin Reaves, who has continued to be a reliable option, averaging over 15 points and five assists per game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center with the broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

Up next is another home game — a Saturday morning rematch with the No. 9-ranked Jayhawks. OU and KU tip off at 11 a.m.