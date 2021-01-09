FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma missing key duo at KU

The Sooners announce a pair of late scratches hours before they take on the No. 6 ranked Kansas Jayhawks on the road
Author:
Publish date:

Lon Kruger’s task got harder today as his Sooners take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Brady Manek and Jalen Hill are unavailable for today’s game due to COVID-19 protocol, per a statement by the program on Twitter.

While Manek is currently in a bit of a slump, he is Oklahoma’s second leading scorer this season, averaging 13.2 points per game.

Hill is a key rotation piece for the Sooners as well, matching up at both power forward and center all year long. OU will be without Hill’s 3.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

OU has not won in Allen Fieldhouse since 1993, when Billy Tubbs was still in charge of the Sooners. 

Brady Manek
Basketball

Oklahoma missing key duo at KU

Ronnie Perkins - closeup
Football

Oklahoma DE Ronnie Perkins declares for NFL Draft

Matt Campbell - Lincoln Riley
Football

Which team will upset Oklahoma in 2021?

Joshua Gateley - 20210102_WestVirginia_JG-6
Basketball

Best friends, Big 12 rivals: Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon, Kansas' Jalen Wilson clash today

Fields-Turner Yell - TCU
Football

Oklahoma 2020 Report Card: Safety/Nickel

Wanya Morris
Football

Could Oklahoma land a former 5-star and two-year starter from the SEC to play OT?

Grant Calcaterra 1
Football

Grant Calcaterra has change of heart

nebraska-oklahoma-cover-1971
Football

Let the celebration begin: Oklahoma-Nebraska and the 50th anniversary of a classic is this year

WBB-Generic
Basketball

Two Oklahoma games postponed by COVID