Oklahoma missing key duo at KU

The Sooners announce a pair of late scratches hours before they take on the No. 6 ranked Kansas Jayhawks on the road

Lon Kruger’s task got harder today as his Sooners take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Brady Manek and Jalen Hill are unavailable for today’s game due to COVID-19 protocol, per a statement by the program on Twitter.

While Manek is currently in a bit of a slump, he is Oklahoma’s second leading scorer this season, averaging 13.2 points per game.

Hill is a key rotation piece for the Sooners as well, matching up at both power forward and center all year long. OU will be without Hill’s 3.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

OU has not won in Allen Fieldhouse since 1993, when Billy Tubbs was still in charge of the Sooners.