Oklahoma Officially Signs George Washington Transfer Joe Bamisile

After reportedly committing to Oklahoma just under a month ago, George Washington transfer guard Joe Bamisile officially signed with the Sooners on Monday.

“Joe is a proven three-level scorer at this level," said head coach Porter Moser in a release. "He has a midrange game, can score at the rim and from three. He is extremely athletic and has the wingspan and frame to be an elite defender. I am excited to have him join our OU family."

After beginning his career at Virginia Tech and then transferring to George Washington, Bamisile will need a waiver from the NCAA in order to be eligible next season since this is the second time he has changed schools.

While it is still unclear at this time if Bamisile will indeed be granted the waiver, his addition is a welcomed sight regardless for a Sooners team that has taken some tough hits from the portal once again this offseason.

With OU losing three starters in Jordan Goldwire to the draft and Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson to the portal, Bamisile looks to be stepping into a major role with the team right away if he is eligible.

Last year, Bamisile played in 30 games with 29 starts averaging 16.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game, while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 35.1 percent from three-point range.