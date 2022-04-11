Report: Oklahoma Adds Transfer Guard from George Washington

Joe Bamisile started his career at Virginia Tech, averaged 16.3 points per game at George Washington, and would need an eligibility waiver to play at OU next season.

After a rough day in the transfer portal, Oklahoma and coach Porter Moser reportedly got some good news.

Joe Bamisile, a 6-foot-4 transfer guard from George Washington, has committed to the Sooners, he told FanDuel on Monday. CBS’ Jon Rothstein reported the news late Monday afternoon.

Bamisile averaged 16.3 points and and 5.0 rebounds last season. He also averaged 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.



“It's a good fit and a good situation,” Bamisile told FanDuel on Monday. “The location is a little better for me — playing in a college town versus in a big city. Coach Moser is also a proven coach. He's led a team to the Final Four already when he was at Loyola Chicago.”

Bamisile began his career in 2020-21 at Virginia Tech, where he averaged 3.5 point sand 1.5 rebounds per game. He then transferred to George Washington for his sophomore season, meaning he would need an NCAA waiver to be eligible for the Sooners next season.

Per NCAA rules, players have a one-time eligibility waiver to transfer.

Sooner guard Elijah Harkless and center Rick Issanza entered the transfer portal earlier Monday, joining Akol Mawein and Alston Mason, who entered the portal last week.