Oklahoma, Moser pick up basketball commitment

New coach Porter Moser only needed a few hours after his formal introduction to pick up his first verbal commitment

That didn't take long.

New Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser, in office for less than a day, is already building his roster.

The Sooners picked up a pledge from Alston Mason, a 6-foot-1 point guard in the 2021 class from Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, KS on Wednesday night.

Mason is rated as a 3-star prospect by both Rivals and 247 Sports. He chose OU over offers from Kansas State and Kansas City (formerly UMKC).

Before retiring two weeks ago, coach Lon Kruger received verbal commitments from guards Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland in the 2021 class. Cortes has publicly affirmed his desire to remain at OU.

Per KCHighSchoolHoops.com, Mason averaged 22.4 points per game this season while also averaging 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. His scoring totals include three 30-point games as he shot 53 percent from the floor and 44 percent from 3-point range.