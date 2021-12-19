Oklahoma Rolls UT Arlington

The Sooners carried their dominant defensive performance against Arkansas into Sunday's contest against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

NORMAN — Oklahoma avoided a letdown.

The first time the Sooners knocked off a ranked opponent this season, they followed it up with a head-scratching home loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

Now coming off a dominant performance against the then-No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks, OU showed no signs of slowing down.

Again powered by a smothering defensive display, the Sooners breezed past the UT Arlington Mavericks 70-50 on Sunday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Setting the tone early, Oklahoma held UT Arlington scoreless for the first seven minutes of the game, holding the Mavericks to just 33 percent shooting from the floor for the duration of the contest.

On the other end of the floor, it was Umoja Gibson’s turn to lead the way offensively for Oklahoma.

The Sooner sharpshooter started the game hot from beyond the arc, and carried his nice start throughout the game.

Gibson led the way with 14 points, knocking down 4-of-8 his 3-point attempts on the afternoon.

But on Sunday Gibson continued his growth as an all-around player under head coach Porter Moser, as he pulled down eight rebounds, falling just two boards shy of his first career double-double.

Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill also scored double figures in support of Gibson, with Groves adding 13 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Hill contributing 12 points, four rebounds and an assist.

As a whole, the Sooners had an efficient shooting day against the Mavericks, finishing shooting 55 percent from the floor while dishing out 19 assists as a team.

The Sooners have one more contest before opening Big 12 play on New Year’s Day. OU will return home on Wednesday to host Alcorn State. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SoonerSports.TV.