Oklahoma-Texas rescheduled for Wednesday

Due to the winter weather sweeping the Midwest, the top-12 matchup between the Sooners and the Longhorns originally scheduled for Tuesday had to be shifted backward

The weekend blizzard has forced a schedule adjustment for the Oklahoma basketball team.

Due to the weather, the No. 9-ranked Sooners' primetime matchup against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns originally scheduled for Tuesday has been moved back to Wednesday.

The tip time and television details will be announced at a later time. Sherri Coale’s Sooner women are currently scheduled to play in the Lloyd Noble Center Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

It was reported earlier on Monday that the Longhorns may have trouble traveling to Norman, as the weather extends all the way into southern Texas.

Lon Kruger said teams are probably more prepared than ever to deal with the rolling schedule changes in 2021.

“I think teams across the country are probably as prepared given all the COVID adjustments to handle weather or injury or would trouble or whatever else because players all over the country have had to adjust and take it in stride,” he said. “It’s a part of the deal.

"We'll adjust and move on to whatever lies ahead. It's a crazy year and I think the players across the country have handled it extremely well even though it's been frustrating a difficult at times. Hats off to all the players as to how they've endured and hung in there."

Lon Kruger’s Sooners won the prior matchup against Longhorns 80-79 at the end of January, though Texas was shorthanded and without head coach Shaka Smart due to COVID-19.