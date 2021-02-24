Oklahoma upset in Manhattan, falling to the Wildcats 62-57

Extending their losing streak in Bramlage Coliseum to nine straight games, the No. 7-ranked Sooners were unable to overcome a shaky shooting night on the road

Nothing comes easy in the Big 12 Conference, as the Sooners learned first hand on Tuesday night.

Behind a furious second half rally, the Kansas State Wildcats upset No. 7 Oklahoma 62-57 Tuesday night in Manhattan.

Out of the gate, Oklahoma raced out to a 7-2 lead, picking up right where the Sooners left off in their 76-50 dismantling of the Wildcats back in January.

But then, foul trouble threw OU off schedule.

Rising to contest Kansas State freshman guard Selton Miguel at the rim, senior standout Austin Reaves was called for a foul with 7:50 left in the half. As he tumbled to the floor, the referees were not pleased with something Reaves said, and hit him with a technical foul.

Sending Reaves to the bench with a pair of fouls, the Wildcats then hit all four ensuing free throws to cut the OU lead to just two.

Riding the wave of momentum, Kansas State turned to their bigs to take the battle to the Sooners on the boards. Oklahoma had no answers for Wildcat big Davion Bradford, as he helped turn five offensive rebounds into nine second chance points for K-State in the first half. Bradford finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats.

Umoja Gibson Pool photo / Scott Weaver

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon picked up the slack while Reaves had to watch from the bench. Drilling a tough turnaround jumper from the top of the key with a K-State defender in his uniform to send the Sooners to the break tied at 29.

The purple onslaught continued out of the intermission, as Kansas State opened the second half on a 9-2 run, leading by as many as seven points.

Then, for the second straight game, Kur Kuath’s presence in the paint defensively helped turn the game around.

Spearheaded by Kuath, the Sooners held the Wildcats scoreless for over five minutes, allowing them to respond with a 13-2 run of their own to recapture the lead.

Kuath finished with four points, four rebounds and three blocks.

Reaves then reasserted himself into the game.

Austin Reaves Pool photo / Scott Weaver

The Big 12 Player of the Year candidate poured in 18 of his 25 points in the second half, Reaves got to the rim time after time.

On Senior Night, Kansas State honoree Mike McGuirl would have another rally to put his Wildcats back in front. Draining three straight triples, McGuirl fueled an 11-0 K-State run to hand the Wildcats a five-point lead with one minute left in regulation.

Though Reaves put back his miss to cut the Kansas State lead to one point with 16.1 seconds left, they had to foul the Wildcats three times to send them to the free throw line.

Freshman Nijel Pack sunk both free throws to extend the lead to three points with 13.9 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Reaves was unable to drain the game-tying three, and the Sooners losing streak in Manhattan extended to nine.

The Sooners shot the ball poorly all night long, shooting a measly 39 percent from the field and just 4-of-20 from deep.

Oklahoma will now prepare for a home-and-home with in-state rival Oklahoma State. The first game of the 2020-21 Bedlam basketball series tips off at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Lloyd Noble Center, and it will be broadcast nationwide on ABC.