Oklahoma women shock West Virginia

After OU men win at WVU earlier in the day, Sherri Coale's team makes it a Sooner sweep

MORGANTOWN, WV — Down 12 points in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Oklahoma faced a long, quiet flight home.

Instead, the Sooners partied all the way back — a party that began with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally and ended with a 72-71 upset of No. 19 West Virginia.

The Sooners used an 18-0 run to turn a 66-54 deficit into a 72-66 lead, highlighted by three straight 3-pointers by Taylor Robertson.

Taylor Robertson Pool photo / Dale Sparks

OU (8-9 overall, 5-7 Big 12) handed the Mountaineers (16-3, 10-3) just their third loss of the season and avenges a 90-72 loss to WVU in Norman back on Jan. 3.

Madi Williams scored 21 for the Sooners, while Robertson finished with 20 — including a 5-of-10 performance from behind the 3-point circle. Gabby Gregory scored 12 for OU, which shot 49 percent from the floor and 42 percent from 3. OU also buried 10-of-11 free throws, out rebounded WVU 30-28 and came up with 14 steals.

Celebrating the comeback Pool photo / Dale Sparks

Kirsten Deans led West Virginia with 22 points. Kysre Gondrezick scored 19.

The Sooners return home next Wednesday for a Big 12 game against Texas Tech.