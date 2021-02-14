FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma women shock West Virginia

After OU men win at WVU earlier in the day, Sherri Coale's team makes it a Sooner sweep
Author:
Publish date:

MORGANTOWN, WV — Down 12 points in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Oklahoma faced a long, quiet flight home.

Instead, the Sooners partied all the way back — a party that began with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally and ended with a 72-71 upset of No. 19 West Virginia.

Screen Shot 2021-02-13 at 8.06.40 PM

The Sooners used an 18-0 run to turn a 66-54 deficit into a 72-66 lead, highlighted by three straight 3-pointers by Taylor Robertson.

Taylor Robertson

Taylor Robertson

OU (8-9 overall, 5-7 Big 12) handed the Mountaineers (16-3, 10-3) just their third loss of the season and avenges a 90-72 loss to WVU in Norman back on Jan. 3.

Madi Williams scored 21 for the Sooners, while Robertson finished with 20 — including a 5-of-10 performance from behind the 3-point circle. Gabby Gregory scored 12 for OU, which shot 49 percent from the floor and 42 percent from 3. OU also buried 10-of-11 free throws, out rebounded WVU 30-28 and came up with 14 steals.

Celebrating the comeback

Celebrating the comeback

Kirsten Deans led West Virginia with 22 points. Kysre Gondrezick scored 19.

The Sooners return home next Wednesday for a Big 12 game against Texas Tech.

DALE SPARKS - MADI_WILLIAMS5_WVU_OU_02_13_21
Basketball

Oklahoma women shock West Virginia

DALE SPARKS - TAZ_SHERMAN_WVU_OU_02_13_21
Basketball

Oklahoma escapes Morgantown in epic double OT thriller

De'Vion Harmon - flex
Basketball

Oklahoma a 3-seed in NCAA's initial bracket reveal

Spencer Rattler - Cotton Bowl
Football

PFF names Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler top returning QB in college football

Nicole Mendes
Other Sooners

Oklahoma dominates in El Paso, 70-2

Alondes Williams v. West Virginia
Basketball

Back where it all started: Oklahoma takes on West Virginia

Oklahoma golfer Quade Cummins
Other Sooners

Oklahoma climbs to No. 1 in golf rankings

Bowman-McCutchin
Football

Thanks to Bama & Texas, Oklahoma lands two DBs on SIAA All-Decommitment Defense