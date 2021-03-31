Oklahoma's Austin Reaves will enter NBA Draft

The Sooners senior finished the season strong and tells ESPN it's "the best recession for my future"

Oklahoma senior Austin Reaves is moving on.

That’s according to a report Wednesday from ESPN.

“I have decided to declare for the NBA Draft and will be hiring an agent in the near future,” Reaves told ESPN. “My family and I believe this is the best decision for my future and I’m super excited for the next part of my journey.”

Reaves led OU in scoring (18.4 points per game), rebounds (5.5) and assists (4.6) during his senior year. He played for the Sooners for two seasons after sitting out a year following his transfer from Wichita State.

According to ESPN, Reaves is the No. 40 overall prospect in this year’s ESPN 100 draft rankings.

“This season was definitely one to remember,” Reaves said.

Arguably Reaves’ best game came in the Sooners’ season-ending NCAA Tournament loss to Gonzaga, in which he scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting against No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. He also had 23 points against Missouri in OU’s first-round victory — essentially carrying the Sooners’ scoring load while sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon was out with COVID.

Harmon previously announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft.

The Sooners are also looking for a new coach after Lon Kruger announced his retirement last week.