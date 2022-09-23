Oklahoma's Conference Basketball Schedule Announced

Oklahoma’s full basketball schedule is now complete.

The Big 12 announced the conference schedule on Friday, filling out the rest of the 2022-23 slate for Porter Moser’s team.

OU will open up conference play on New Year’s Eve, hosting the Texas Longhorns to get things rolling.

The Sooners will host their other rivalry contest against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. in a game that will carried on the ESPN family of networks.

Later in February, the defending National Champions will make their visit to the Lloyd Noble Center as the Sooners will host the Kansas Jayhawks on Feb. 11 at 12 p.m.

After opening the Big 12 grind with Texas, the Sooners will host Iowa State on Jan. 4. Then OU will hit the road in conference for the first time on Jan. 7 in a trip to face Texas Tech, followed by the Sooners’ yearly trip to Lawrence on Jan. 10.

Oklahoma will return home to host West Virginia on Jan. 14 before heading to Stillwater for the Bedlam opener on Jan. 18.

The next Saturday, OU will host the Baylor Bears on Jan. 21, then the Sooners will hit the road again to matchup with TCU on Jan. 24.

Moser’s team will have a little over a week off before hosting OSU on Feb. 1, but then they’ll immediately have to turn around and make their longest conference trip of the season to head to Morgantown on Feb. 4.

OU’s road trip will continue on Feb. 8 when the Sooners head to play Baylor, and then the Sooners host the Jayhawks on Feb. 11.

Oklahoma’s Sunflower State gauntlet continues when the Sooners play host to Kansas State on Feb. 14, and then OU will head to Austin on Feb. 18.

The Sooners will then welcome Texas Tech on Feb. 21, then OU will visit Iowa State on Feb. 25.

On March 1 OU will play its last Big 12 road game at Kansas State before closing out conference play at home against TCU on March 4.

The 2023 Big 12 Tournament will play from March 8-11 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.