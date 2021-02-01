Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon takes Big 12 Player of the Week honor

OU sophomore averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in fueling the Sooners to two big victories

Oklahoma sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon was named Big 12 Conference Co-Player of the Week on Monday.

Harmon led the Sooners to two top-10 victories by averaging 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

With two starters out in their home game Saturday with No. 9-ranked Alabama, Harmon took over the point guard duties for Austin Reaves and delivered 18 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes.

Earlier in the week, Harmon helped the Sooners to an upset victory at No. 5 Texas with 13 points and a career-high six rebounds.

Baylor's Davion Mitchell shared the Big 12 Player of the Week honor with Harmon, while Texas' Mac McClung was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.