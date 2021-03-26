Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon will enter NBA Draft

Sooners sophomore was second on the team this year in scoring

Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon announced on Twitter his intentions to enter the NBA Draft.

Rated a 4-star recruit out of high school by Rivals and 247 Sports, the Denton, TX, native will finish his career after two years on campus.

Getting moved between the bench and the starting lineup in his freshman year, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound guard cemented himself as a starter this past season, being named an All-Big 12 Honorable mention.

OU’s second leading scorer, Harmon averaged 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game in the 2020-21 season. A career 33 percent 3-point shooter, Harmon’s decision making and shot selection improved as he shot nearly 12 percent better from the field (48 percent this past season) in his sophomore campaign than in his freshman season as a Sooners.

Harmon is the third major departure from the Oklahoma basketball program this offseason already. Earlier in the year, senior center Kur Kuath announced his intention to pursue a professional basketball career in lieu of returning to Norman for the extra season the NCAA granted every basketball player due to the pandemic.

Head Coach Lon Kruger also will not be returning next year, as the legendary coach elected to retire after 10 seasons at Oklahoma and nearly 40 years as a basketball head coach.

Other key seniors Austin Reaves, Brady Manek and Alondes Williams have yet to announce their intentions for next season.

NCAA legislation would allow Harmon to return to Oklahoma if he goes undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

