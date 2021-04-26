Oklahoma's Kur Kuath transfers to Marquette, will play for Shaka Smart

Former Sooners forward said he was ready to turn pro, but will instead transfer to Marquette, where he'll play for the former Texas Longhorns coach

Kur Kuath said in February it was best for him and his family if he left Oklahoma after this season to prepare for a professional basketball career.

Kuath apparently has had a change of heart.

The Sooners’ 6-foot-10 junior forward announced via Twitter on Monday that he’s “110 percent committed” to transferring to Marquette.

At Marquette, Kuath will play for former Texas Longhorns coach Shaka Smart, who left Austin for Milwaukee shortly after the 2020-21 season ended.

Kuath did formally declare for the NBA Draft one week ago, and he intends to maintain his college eligibility, meaning he won’t sign with an agent and won’t pick up any professional endorsement deals.

Kuath 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds last season, and gained the reputation as an elite rim protector, ranking third among Big 12 Conference players with 1.4 blocked shots per game. His blocks per 40 minutes average was among the leaders in all of college basketball.

Kuath grew up in Sudan and moved to Utah as as child. He was offered by four Utah schools, Robert Morris University and OU coming out of Salt Lake Community College.