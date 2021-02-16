Oklahoma's Madi Williams earns Big 12 honor

Madi Williams’ big week produced a big award.

Oklahoma’s standout guard was named Big 12 Player of the Week after averaging a double-double of 24.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Williams, a junior from Fort Worth, TX, led the Sooners to a pair of wins over Iowa State and West Virginia last week.

Against Iowa State, Williams scored 27 points on 13-for-21 shooting (61.9 percent) and collected 13 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and the 14th of her career. It was her fifth game of 25-plus this season and marked the first time since November 2019 that an OU player logged back-to-back games with 25 points or more.

Williams scored 21 at West Virginia and sparked OU's 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to lead the Sooners past the Mountaineers. Williams nearly had a triple-double in that contest as she also pulled down eight rebounds while dishing eight assists.

This is Williams' second Big 12 Weekly award of the season and the second for OU. She also earned the award after scoring a school-record 45 in a loss to WVU in Norman.

Williams recently was added to the late-season watch list for the Dawn Staley Award, which is given to the most outstanding collegiate guard in the country.