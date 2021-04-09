Oklahoma's Porter Moser: 'All signs point' to De'Vion Harmon rejoining the team

In a local radio interview, new Sooners basketball coach Porter Moser said he was confident a key piece of the 2020-21 OU team would be returning to Norman

Porter Moser has hit the ground running as Oklahoma’s new basketball coach, and he may already have a huge recruiting win.

Appearing in a radio interview on SportsTalk 1400 with James Hale, Moser said indications point toward De’Vion Harmon returning to the Sooners.

“I’ve had many conversations with De’Vion and I know he hasn’t formally said it, but all signs point to that De’Vion’s gonna come back,” Moser said. “We’ve had a great rapport here since I got the job. I think he’s excited. We really talked about all of our goals aligning, so I fully expect.”

Harmon raised a few eyebrows when he announced his intentions to enter the 2021 NBA Draft at the conclusion of the basketball season.

De'Vion Harmon Pool photo / Ty Russell

He also raised a few more when he tweeted after Moser was announced as Lon Kruger's replacement.

As a sophomore, Harmon was OU’s second leading scorer, pouring in 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 points per game for the Sooners. His exploits on the floor led to Harmon being named an Honorable Mention to the All-Big 12 Team.

Harmon has played plenty off-ball during his first two years in Norman, making way for Jamal Bieniemy and Austin Reaves to initiate the offense, but he was pegged as OU’s primary ball handler heading into his junior season.

Due to a change in NCAA rules, Harmon will be permitted to rejoin the team if he is not selected in the NBA Draft.

Missing the NCAA Tournament after testing positive with COVID-19, Harmon’s presence was really missed in Oklahoma’s second round matchup against Gonzaga.

Porter Moser Ty Russell / OU Athletics

While the Sooners played the ‘Zags tough through the first 10 minutes, it was apparent that the team missed Harmons’ ability to take the pressure off of Reaves to be the lone playmaker on the floor.

Harmon’s return would also help Moser paper over the sheer number of players Oklahoma is expected to lose heading into next year.

Reaves and senior center Kur Kuath have already announced they will be entering the professional ranks next year, with Trey Phipps and Victory Iwuakor already announcing their transfer destinations.

Brady Manek Pool photo / Ty Russell

Brady Manek and Anyang Garang remain in the transfer portal, and Moser hasn’t quite closed the door on Manek returning to the program either.

“I’ve had some conversations with Brady, a good kid. I was having some conversations about what he’s thinking and when you don’t know him you’re just trying to build the relationship first and just see what you want best for him,” Moser said. “You don’t even know him and you don’t want to talk him into something. I think if he does this, his whole heart’s gotta be in it and want to do it.”

Moser already has his first high school commitment as well, as 2021 Overland Park, KS, point guard Alston Mason committed to the Sooners on Wednesday night.

Regardless of how the roster shakes out for Moser’s first season at the helm, his energy has translated to a fast start rebuilding the team.