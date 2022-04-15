Oklahoma's Umoja Gibson Announces His Plans

The Sooners' dynamic senior guard announces he will explore pro basketball but is still making alternative plans to return to OU next season.

Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson now has a little clearer idea of what his near future could look like.

Gibson said via a statement on Twitter Friday that he will go through the NBA Draft process but will not sign with an agent and will keep his NCAA eligibility intact so he can return to OU in 2022-23.

“Being a student-athlete at the University of Oklahoma has been a great experience for me and has allowed me to grow, not only as an athlete, but as an individual,” Gibson wrote.

“Playing professional basketball has always been a dream of mine and and I work hard to duty that dream into reality daily.

“After much thought and consideration, I have chosen to not sign with an agent but still go through the NBA Draft process. Fortunately, I will be keeping my NCAA eligibility throughout this process with the intent to come back to Oklahoma. I intend to gain next-level feedback from professionals.”

The 6-foot-1 Gibson, a senior from Waco, TX, who transferred to OU from North Texas and played two seasons for the Sooners, emerged as the team’s most dynamic scorer.

After averaging 9.1 points per game in 2020-21, he led the Sooners at 13.3 points per game last season, posting a season-high 26 double-digit games. He was the only Sooner to score 30 in a game and posted the team’s four highest scoring outputs of the season. Gibson ranked third in the Big 12 Conference in 3-pointers per game at 2.63. and third at 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.