AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

OU Basketball Lands Commitment from 2020 SF Josh O'Garro

Parker Thune

Lon Kruger is reloading.

As his Oklahoma basketball squad prepares to move forward in the post-Kristian Doolittle era, the Sooners earned a huge addition late Thursday night by scoring a commitment from 6-foot-5 forward Josh O'Garro. The Canyon Country, Calif. native joins incoming freshman Trey Phipps and transfer guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless in the Sooners' 2020 class.

As Collin Kennedy of 247Sports first reported, O'Garro will take a redshirt for the 2020-21 season. Gibson and Harkless are also expected to redshirt unless they can obtain immediate eligibility waivers from the NCAA.

O'Garro chose Oklahoma over offers from several West Coast programs, including Fresno State, UCSB, Grand Canyon and Hawaii. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he's a top-200 player in the country and a top-20 player in California.

O'Garro recently reclassified from the 2021 cycle to 2020, and said he immediately accepted when he earned the offer from the Sooners. Come the 2021-22 season, he should be ready to jump in alongside Harkless and Gibson to comprise a formidable scoring trio for the Sooners, with De'Vion Harmon expected to run point.

The Sooners are poised to lose two top scorers next year in guard Austin Reaves and forward Brady Manek, so they'll now look to beef up their 2021 recruiting class in an effort to replace their core contributors. Oklahoma currently has one commit - Kingfisher point guard Bijan Cortes - in the class.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Missouri Valley Conference to cancel fall football season; Missouri State could still play Sooners

Missouri State, an MVFC member, could still play Oklahoma in September under conference's provisions

Parker Thune

In Hollywood Brown and CeeDee Lamb, OU wideouts are making even bigger NFL Splash

Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys hope young Oklahoma Sooners WRs continue upward trajectory

John. E. Hoover

by

jamesslemaker

Bobby Petrino says "we feel like we're going to play" Oklahoma

Missouri State head coach indicates the game will likely take place on either Sept. 5 or Sept. 12

Parker Thune

Sooners Ranked No. 6 in Amway Coaches Poll

Oklahoma leads four Big 12 Conference teams who appear in the first preseason poll

John. E. Hoover

Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard says Big 12 expected to open play Sept. 26

News casts doubt on the Sooners' matchup with Missouri State, who is scheduled to play Montana on Sept. 12

Parker Thune

Oklahoma DE Marcus Hicks reportedly suffers Achilles injury, severity unclear

Redshirt freshman went down in Wednesday's practice, may be sidelined for a substantial duration of time

Parker Thune

Another Oklahoma Commit Makes Another SI All-American Top 10

Ethan Downs is being recruited as a defensive end, but SIAA projects him as an H-Back

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 4

John Hoover and Parker Thune discuss all things Oklahoma Sooners as the 2020 football season and national signing day get closer and closer.

John. E. Hoover

How bringing in BYU solves every Big 12 scheduling dilemma

How bringing in BYU Cougars solves Big 12 Conference scheduling dilemmas

John. E. Hoover

by

Winnertakesall

With Army game officially cancelled, how will Oklahoma's schedule shift given Big 12's 9+1 plan?

SI Sooners' Parker Thune breaks down possible nonconference opponents if Oklahoma's game with Missouri State falls through

Parker Thune