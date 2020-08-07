Lon Kruger is reloading.

As his Oklahoma basketball squad prepares to move forward in the post-Kristian Doolittle era, the Sooners earned a huge addition late Thursday night by scoring a commitment from 6-foot-5 forward Josh O'Garro. The Canyon Country, Calif. native joins incoming freshman Trey Phipps and transfer guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless in the Sooners' 2020 class.

As Collin Kennedy of 247Sports first reported, O'Garro will take a redshirt for the 2020-21 season. Gibson and Harkless are also expected to redshirt unless they can obtain immediate eligibility waivers from the NCAA.

O'Garro chose Oklahoma over offers from several West Coast programs, including Fresno State, UCSB, Grand Canyon and Hawaii. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he's a top-200 player in the country and a top-20 player in California.

O'Garro recently reclassified from the 2021 cycle to 2020, and said he immediately accepted when he earned the offer from the Sooners. Come the 2021-22 season, he should be ready to jump in alongside Harkless and Gibson to comprise a formidable scoring trio for the Sooners, with De'Vion Harmon expected to run point.

The Sooners are poised to lose two top scorers next year in guard Austin Reaves and forward Brady Manek, so they'll now look to beef up their 2021 recruiting class in an effort to replace their core contributors. Oklahoma currently has one commit - Kingfisher point guard Bijan Cortes - in the class.

