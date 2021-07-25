Report: Former Oklahoma G Buddy Hield Involved in Potential Trade to Los Angeles Lakers

The former Sooner has spent the previous four and a half seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

A former Oklahoma basketball star could be on the move as The Athletic’s Shams Charania has reported that Buddy Hield is involved in trade discussions that would send him to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that would bring Kyle Kuzma to Hield’s current team, the Sacramento Kings.

Hield was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016 and was traded midway through his rookie campaign to Sacramento in the package that included DeMarcus Cousins making his way to New Orleans.

Over his four and a half seasons with the Kings, Hield has shot just under 44 percent from the field and just under 41 percent from behind the 3-point line - winning the 2020 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest in the process.

Buddy Hield Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

But, while there have been encouraging moments, Hield’s fit in Sacramento has always been somewhat rocky with some frustration expressed on both sides. A change of scenery could be a really good thing for the former collegiate star.

The opportunity to head to Los Angeles and play with one of the greatest players in the history of the sport in LeBron James along with another superstar in Anthony Davis would be a huge step up from his current situation. It would be far, far and away Hield’s best chance to play for a contender and get to the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Hield is still only 28 years old, a move like this could revitalize him rather than continuing to waste away in what has, let’s face it, been one of the worst franchises in sports for over a decade now.

Buddy Hield Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The former Sooner still has three years left on his current contract, so the chance to play those years out seemingly with a team that intends to be contending throughout that time could be a dream scenario before Hield hits the free agent market at age 31.

Also worth noting is that a team with LeBron James on it doesn’t make a move without his approval, so if the Lakers want Hield, it means James is on board. Something that should be encouraging for Oklahoma fans hoping the fit will work if this deal gets made.