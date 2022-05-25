Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma Adds Nevada Transfer Guard Grant Sherfield

Sherfield averaged 19.1 points and 6.4 assists per game as a junior last season with the Wolfpack.

Another significant addition in the transfer portal for Porter Moser.

According to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Oklahoma has added Nevada guard Grant Sherfield for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

In his third collegiate season a year ago, Sherfield averaged 19.1 points and 6.4 assists per game on 43.5 percent shooting from the field.

Out of high school, Sherfield committed to Wichita State where he played in 30 games as a freshman with the Shockers.

After his freshman campaign, he elected to hit the transfer portal eventually landing with the Wolfpack - and is now moving programs for a second time to become a member of the Sooners.

Since this is his second collegiate transfer, he will need a waiver to be eligible for next season.

Sherfield looks to pair with George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile to form a formidable back court duo for Moser as he looks to replace three starters including guards Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson

