REPORT: Oklahoma guard enters the transfer portal

Just a year after arriving on campus, freshman Trey Phipps has reportedly entered the Transfer Portal

An Oklahoma guard has decided to hit the transfer portal.

SoonerScoop.com reported that Sooner freshman Trey Phipps intended to transfer, and Phipps confirmed his next step in a statement on Twitter.

Phipps arrived in Norman after an impressive high school career at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, and saw action in 16 games in the 2020-21 season.

Known as a 3-point shooter, the freshman contributed 2.6 points per game, shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Trey Phipps Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Phipps is son of former Sooner Conley Phipps, who played for the Sooners from 1985-1987, where the Sooners earned an appearance in the 1987 Sweet Sixteen.

Oklahoma's season came to an end on Monday when they were handed an 87-71 defeat at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, and there are still some roster decisions to come.

Senior center Kur Kuath has already announced his intentions to pursue a professional career instead of returning to OU for his additional year of eligibility granted to all players by the NCAA amidst the pandemic.

In the coming days, Austin Reaves, Brady Manek and Alondes Williams will all have to determine if they wish to return to Norman, or continue on to the next step in their basketball career.