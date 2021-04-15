FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Report: Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon enters the transfer portal

Last year's second-leading scorer, De'Vion Harmon has reportedly entered the transfer portal after declaring for the NBA Draft
A second OU basketball player has reportedly entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, De’Vion Harmon has now entered the transfer portal.

Previously, Harmon had entered his name for consideration to the NBA Draft, but the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention guard can return if he goes undrafted.

Harmon was OU's second leading scorer last season, adding 12.9 points per game as well as 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

It is especially odd considering that just a week ago, new Sooners head coach Porter Moser seemed very confident Harmon would be returning to the program.

Regardless of if Harmon returns to Oklahoma or not, Moser will have to face great roster turnover.

Brady Manek, Victor Iwuakor, Alondes Willams, Trey Phipps and Anyang Garang join Harmon in the portal, and Austin Reaves and Kur Kuath will also be pursing professional careers next year. 

