Report: Porter Moser adds to coaching staff

According to reports, Emanuel Dildy, who worked for Moser at Loyola-Chicago, will join the Sooners' staff, which already includes former Texas aide K.T. Turner
Emanuel Dildy - K.T. Turner

Porter Moser is one step closer to filling out his staff at Oklahoma.

The Sooners’ new basketball coach reportedly has hired Emanuel Dildy from Northwestern, according to a tweet from Mountain West Wire’s Sean Paul on Monday evening.

That report was later confirmed by Rivals network website Sooner Scoop.

A day earlier, Moser hired K.T. Turner, an Oklahoma City University product who coached last year on Shaka Smart’s staff at Texas.

Dildy, a Chicago native, was at Northwestern from 2018-2021 after tenures at Valparaiso, Missouri and Loyola Chicago, where he worked on Moser’s staff from 2013-16.

