Report: Porter Moser adds to coaching staff
According to reports, Emanuel Dildy, who worked for Moser at Loyola-Chicago, will join the Sooners' staff, which already includes former Texas aide K.T. Turner
Porter Moser is one step closer to filling out his staff at Oklahoma.
The Sooners’ new basketball coach reportedly has hired Emanuel Dildy from Northwestern, according to a tweet from Mountain West Wire’s Sean Paul on Monday evening.
That report was later confirmed by Rivals network website Sooner Scoop.
A day earlier, Moser hired K.T. Turner, an Oklahoma City University product who coached last year on Shaka Smart’s staff at Texas.
Dildy, a Chicago native, was at Northwestern from 2018-2021 after tenures at Valparaiso, Missouri and Loyola Chicago, where he worked on Moser’s staff from 2013-16.