Report: Sooners game with Florida pushed back to next year

OU hasn't announced any changes yet; the Gators were set to come to Norman for a game on Wednesday night
According to a tweet from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma’s newly scheduled season opener against Florida this week won’t be played at all this season.

Citing unnamed sources, Rothstein reported that Florida has games upcoming against Army and Boston College scheduled this week in Connecticut, but that the Gators’ game at OU has been “delayed until the 21-22 season.”

OU hasn’t officially announced any alterations to this week’s schedule yet.

The Sooners were set to play the Gators at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center.

If the Gators don’t come to Norman, then OU’s 2020-21 season opener is now set for Dec. 6 — a Big 12 Conference game against TCU in Fort Worth.

It was reported just last week that Florida would not play in this year's "Bubbleville" event at the Mohegan Sun casino.

The revised schedule was disrupted last week when Wednesday’s home game against Texas-San Antonio and Saturday’s road game at Central Florida were postponed after the Sooners paused team activities because of an outbreak of COVID-19 on the team.

