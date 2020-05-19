AllSooners
Sooners Announce Home and Home Series with Florida

John. E. Hoover

Lon Kruger and the Sooners are hungry to take another bite out of the SEC.

Oklahoma announced Tuesday a coming home-and-home men's basketball series against Florida over the next two seasons.

OU will host the Gators on Dec. 2 at Lloyd Noble Center this in 2020, and the Sooners will make their first ever trip to Gainesville in 2021.

For Kruger, it’ll be like old home week. The Sooners head coach helmed the Gators from 1990 to 1996 and went 104-80, including a trip to the Final Four in 1994.

The Sooners' return game to Florida in 2021 will be Kruger's first time back in Gainesville as an opposing head coach.

OU and Florida have met three previous times, including twice in the last four years. The Gators lead the series 2-1, but OU won the most recent matchup, a 65-60 victory in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis.

Kruger is 13-9 against the SEC at OU, including 11-5 against schools which were SEC members at the time. The Sooners own five straight victories against SEC schools, including wins over Missouri and Mississippi State last season.

OU will play at least three time against SEC opponents this season. Earlier this month, the Sooners announced a two-year, neutral-site series with Arkansas at the BOK Center in Tulsa, starting this season on Dec. 12. OU will also host the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in January against an opponent to be determined.

The Sooners' full non-conference slate will be announced later.

